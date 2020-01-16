WATCH: Store clerk fights back during robbery

ATLANTA (WSB/CNN) - A gas station clerk put up a fight when an armed robber walked into his business near Atlanta.
He knocked the gun out of the robber's hands in an incident captured on video.
The suspect has been identified as Loubens Jean-Pierre.
Police said when Jean-Pierre ran from the store, he robbed another clerk at a nearby hotel, pretending to have a gun.
Officers spotted him leaving the hotel.
Police later found Jean-Pierre hiding and arrested him for the armed robberies.
He is being held in jail without bail and is set to appear in court next week for a possible preliminary hearing.
