Wreck involving Alabama school bus kills 1, injuries several
Authorities say a wreck involving a school bus has killed one person in Alabama. (File Photo) (Source: WVIR)
January 16, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 10:17 AM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a wreck involving a school bus has killed one person in Alabama. Mobile police say a school bus collided with a minivan Thursday morning on a busy street near downtown.

News outlets report that someone in the minivan was killed, and police say several children suffered minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show a yellow bus with damage on the front driver’s side and a minivan with most of the passenger side crushed inward.

A tweet from police says officers are investigating the crash.

