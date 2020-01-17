Adams, Troy host Ga. State

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed only 68.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: K. Williams has connected on 40.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He's also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.