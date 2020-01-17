Airman returns from deployment to surprise his children at their school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and country are important to Sgt. Jonathan Lewis. But serving his country has kept the father of four away from his family many times through the years.
This time, Sgt. Jonathan Lewis returned home from his third military deployment Thursday with a surprise.
Sgt. Lewis walked into the gym at North River Christian Academy Thursday to cheers and hugs. Cheers came from students. The hugs were from his wife and children.
“It was very exciting. Just the surprise. I was curious what their reactions would be cause they’re all so different, so it felt great to finally be here and able to surprise them,” Lewis said.
“Well I starting to get a little nervous because we don’t usually do this. But when my dad came through the door I got very excited,” Lewis’ son Justus added.
They weren’t expecting him back this soon.
“It means a lot. My first two deployments I didn’t have these opportunities to speak to the family,” Lewis continued.
Excitement and tears were also on the faces of teachers and students and the school. Lewis’ arrival was meant to be a surprise to his kids. So the school gave students signs and flags that had to be hidden until Lewis arrived to greet his family.
“It was great to see the support. I was kind of surprised I guess. So you’re humbled, but appreciative of it at the same time," Lewis explained.
Lewis is currently in the Air Force Reserves. He says it could be another two years before he is deployed again
