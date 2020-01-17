Alabama Supreme Court won’t rehear Confederate monument case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has declined to rehear an appeal by the City of Birmingham and its mayor on a case involving a century-old Confederate monument in one of its city parks.
The decision was handed down unanimously on Friday.
The State sued the City in January of 2017, the day after then-Mayor William Bell ordered the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Birmingham’s Linn Park be covered with plywood. The covering came in response to the passage of a state law called the Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.
The law’s creator said its purpose is to preserve history by banning the movement or altering of monuments that are more than 40-years-old. The Linn Park monument had been in place since 1905. The State argued the mayor’s actions were illegal because it altered the monument, shielding it from public view.
A judge ruled that the Act violated the free speech rights of local communities, and the Jefferson County Circuit Court later struck it down in January of 2019.
In November, the Alabama Supreme Court reversed that decision. The city was also fined $25,000.
