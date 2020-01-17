Biden picks up endorsement from Rep. Terri Sewell

(AP) - Joe Biden has secured a weighty Deep South endorsement for his presidential campaign. Alabama’s lone Democratic House member on Friday announced her support for the former vice president.
Terri Sewell marks Biden’s 11th endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus, more than any other 2020 Democrat. Sewell also expands Biden’s footprint across the critical slate of March 3 Super Tuesday states.
Sewell tells The Associated Press that Biden has a strong record on voting rights, health care and other matters critical to her district.
And Sewell says Biden is Democrats’ best candidate to take on President Donald Trump.
Sewell calls the Republican president the “No. 1 threat” to Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights legacy.
