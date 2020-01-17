County Road 12: The Princess Collection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - She’s only a first grader, but Amirah Newman has big plans. At the ripe old age of 5, she started her own business, with a lot of help from her mom.
It’s called The Princess Collection.
“My daughter watched a couple of YouTube videos," said Amirah’s mom Deardra Reeeves. "She’s seen other people doing different businesses. She wanted to make her own lip gloss.”
So they did a little research, learned how to make it and The Princess Collection was born. The mother-daughter duo makes quite the team and word is spreading quickly.
“A lot of the kids are amazed and when they see her they will say, hey there’s the lip gloss girl, I’ve seen her on TV.”
She even has her own commercial airing in South Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. It was put produced by Dothan TV station WTVY. Amirah’s mom says they put together about 200 a week and attend all kinds of shows and events where she can sell them. They will have their variety of lip glosses for sale this weekend at a small business event in Eufaula.
If you’re wondering how much can a first grader really do? A lot! She sits down with her mom and makes them. It takes a base product, coconut oil, a scent (strawberry is her favorite), and of course lots of glitter. They put the finished product in the tubes, put on The Princess Collection sticker, and it’s ready to sell. So, what does Amirah like about it the most?
“You get to make money,” said Amirah.
Not even 7-years old yet, and already a savvy business young lady.
