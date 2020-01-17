Elba police identify victim in Thursday shooting

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Elba Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.
Early Thursday morning, police were called to the 600 block of Putman Street where they found a gunshot victim, Donta Jaqun Rogers.
Rogers was taken first to Medical Center Enterprise, then Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery.
Elba Police later learned that Rogers died and are investigating his death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elba Police Department at 334-897-2555.
