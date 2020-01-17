Food for Thought 1/16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Chicken Salad Chick (7924 Vaughn Rd.): 99
Taco Mama (7208 Halcyon Park Dr.): 98
Zoe’s Kitchen (2960 Zelda Place): 98
Subway (4746 Mobile Hwy.): 98
Simply Southern Cafe (3457 McGehee Rd.): 96
Honey Baked Ham (2816 E. South Blvd.): 96
Low Scores
Wintzell’s Oyster House (105 Commerce St.): 80
Priority items: dishwasher not sanitizing dishes in final rinse cycle; raw chicken, beef, shrimp & fish in reach-in cooler at improper temperature
Capitol Farmers Market (2256 E. South Blvd.): 85
Priority item: bottle of glass cleaner stored with ears of corn
American Deli (4015 Norman Bridge Rd.): 85
Priority item: raw chicken in reach-in cooler at improper temperature
Arrowhead Country Club restaurant (50 Ocala Dr.): 86
Priority item: mold in soda-dispensing nozzles
Renaissance Hotel patio bar (201 Tallapoosa St.): 86
Priority item: moldy strawberries, blueberries & raspberries in reach-in cooler
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.