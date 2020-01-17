Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with cookie drive-thru

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama are kicking off Girl Scout Cookie season again this year with a cookie drive-thru!
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business. It’s also the leading financial literacy program for girls. Through selling cookies, girls learn essential skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.
Thursday, the Girl Scouts will take orders outside their new office, located on Bell Road next to the YMCA. As cars pull in and place an order, the Girl Scouts will bring the cookies straight to their vehicle. This event is perfect for people on the way to work or on their lunch break.
“The cookie program also funds their community service projects, like when they’re feeding the homeless or helping out the humane shelter,” said Meghan Cochrane, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama.
The drive-thru will be open until 2 p.m. and the first 50 customers will receive a free pack of lemonades with their purchase.
You can buy girl scout cookies through march 1at. They’re $4 a box, except for the Caramel Chocolate Chip, that was just introduced last year, those are $5 a box.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.