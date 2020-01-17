Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Confederate monument will remain, for now, in a central spot at the University of Mississippi. Nearly a year ago, student leaders asked that it be moved to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of the Oxford campus. The state college board met Thursday and delayed a vote on the relocation. Board member Tom Duff says he wants more information from the university. The monument has stood since 1906 and was a rallying point for integration opponents in 1962. Ole Miss has been working to distance itself from Confederate images. Critics say the statue gives the impression that the school sympathizes with the Confederacy.