LIFE Academy receives contract from MPS board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - LIFE Academy founder Norma Chism confirmed she has received the contract for Montgomery’s second charter school from the Montgomery County School Board.
The board voted 5 to 2 Tuesday night to accept the charter school’s application. Chism says the plan is to transform the historic St. Jude school on Fairview Avenue into the city’s newest charter school.
Chism now has 30 days to look it over and sign the deal. Chism says the goal is to have the school up and running by the fall of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.