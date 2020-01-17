LifeSouth in ‘emergency need’ of blood donors; offers free movie ticket

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor centers are open and are located in Montgomery, Dothan, and Opelika. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in the coming days. For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.