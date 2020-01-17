LifeSouth in ‘emergency need’ of blood donors; offers free movie ticket

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is in need of blood donors to help patients in local hospitals, the group says.
LifeSouth says there is a current shortage related to an increase in need at area hospitals and a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season. It’s not just a problem donation centers are facing in the region but across the country.
LifeSouth is the primary provider of blood to our local hospitals. These hospitals rely on LifeSouth and need blood donors to ensure blood is available when it is needed. All blood types are needed now to ensure local hospitals have the right blood types to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers, and chronic illnesses.
As an incentive to gain more donors, anyone who gives Jan. 16 through Jan. 20, will receive a free movie ticket.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor centers are open and are located in Montgomery, Dothan, and Opelika. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in the coming days. For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.
January is National Blood Donor Month.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.