Man accused of beating first wife to death now charged with strangling his second wife

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County man is being held on no bond after investigators say he attacked his wife.
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Arthur Leon McKinney, Jr. Thursday, Jan. 16 at 9:00 a.m. for Domestic Violence Strangulation 1st degree.
Deputies say McKinney’s wife of three months suffered injuries to her head, eye, hand and throat, and required medical treatment.
The victim reported McKinney attacked her at their home in the 4000 block of Ruff Road in Pinson.
McKinney was arrested in 2018 for the beating death of his first wife and was out on bond for that charge.
Arthur Leon McKinney Jr. is being held without bond on his current charge.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.