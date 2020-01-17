Mass. family well weeks after CAP guides rescuers to plane crash site

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s an update to a story we first shared on Christmas Eve.
You may recall how the Civil Air Patrol at Maxwell Air Force Base played a crucial role in guiding rescuers to a plane crash in Massachusetts using high tech software. The crash involved a family of three.
The Bohlsen family was en route to a skiing trip to Vermont when their plane went down.
Incredibly, all three family members survived and are doing well today. Daughter Hannah Bohlsen needed back surgery, but she is doing well and back in school.
The family dog was also on the plane and escaped with minor injuries. The pilot reported engine failure just before the crash.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.