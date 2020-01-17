New Legacy Pavilion opens Saturday in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is opening a new welcome center and monument to go alongside the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and Legacy Museum.
The Legacy Pavilion will be located at 400 North Court Street, just a few blocks from EJI’s Legacy Museum. It will feature exhibitions and a monument to women, men and children who were victims of racial terror lynchings in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War and during Reconstruction. The monument memorializes over 2,000 people who were lynched between 1865 and 1876, according to EJI.
EJI says the pavilion will also serve as the welcome center and ticket office for visitors. EJI’s ticket office and gift shop, currently on Coosa Street, will relocate to the new building. The pavilion will also include a gift shop, café, and a new Southern cuisine restaurant, along with free parking for visitors.
“We’re very excited to add a wonderful new space to our memorial and museum that will provide more convenience, comfort, and food to the thousands of people who continue to visit the sites,” EJI says. “We are also really proud to present new content about America’s history that is essential for understanding our past and improving our future.”
The pavilion will open to the public on Saturday, in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.