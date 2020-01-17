Rains hamper Alabama farmers weeks out from planting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2020 has gotten off to a mighty wet start for area farmers. While planting season is still a few weeks away, the heavy rains in recent days have become somewhat of a nuisance for producers, particularly those in the cattle business.
“This weather we’re dealing with right now is more of a hindrance," said ALFA National Affairs Director Mitt Walker. "When you think about getting out and having to feed cattle, wet muddy conditions. But we’re still several weeks out to the beginning of planting season and shouldn’t have any impact in getting crops in the ground but it’s more of a hindrance at this point.”
Agriculture in Alabama is the state’s largest employer with around a half-million people employed connected to the $70 billion dollar industry.
