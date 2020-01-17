Sample ballots ready for March primary election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s primary election is less than two months away, and now you can get a look at who you’ll be asked to vote for when you head to the polls.
Alabama’s Secretary of State’s office has posted the primary sample ballots for the March election.
Under Alabama law, voters do not register with a party, but rather ask for either a Republican or Democratic ballot when they arrive at their polling place. Remember, if you ask for a Democratic ballot in the primary election, you will not be allowed to cross over and vote in a Republican runoff - or vice-versa. Once the November general election comes, you’re once again free to vote for whomever you like.
