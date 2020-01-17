Search continues for missing Tallapoosa County woman

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for 65-year-old Judy Jackson Kennebrew. It’s been eight days since she was last seen in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee.
Officials say she left her home around 6 p.m. last Wednesday and has not returned.
She is described as being 5’3” and weighing 170 pounds. She has a small scar on the bridge of her nose, a square scar on her upper right thigh and a burn/skin graft on the top of her right hand.
“You’re not able to sleep or do the things you normally do because someone’s missing,” said Kennebrew’s cousin, Willie Smith.
It has been a difficult time for the family, but search efforts are happening almost daily.
“We did some air search yesterday with ALEA and we’ll do that again [Friday] with our rescue squad and some more volunteers,” said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.
Abbett says they’re going to continue searching the area where she was last seen, and there are ways that you can help.
“We’ll be meeting [Friday] at 9 in the morning at the Wall Street Nutrition Center on Wall Street. We welcome those people who want to come and join in on the search,” said Abbett.
Kennebrew’s family says she was dealing with mental illness and may be in nearby woods.
“She has been dealing with dementia and mental illness. We’ve got some evidence that she has been out in the woods. We’re just asking for all the help that we can get and all the support that we can get,“ Smith said.
Friends of Kennebrew have taken to Facebook to ask for help. Law enforcement officials say they want to continue offering their support.
“We want to find her safe for the family’s sake, and we want to give that effort to assist the family in any way we can,” said Abbett.
We’re told that Kennebrew’s dog is also missing and they might be together.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Kennebrew, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 825-4164 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.