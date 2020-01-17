Tracking weekend rain chances, and a major drop in temps!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a few weeks of what has felt like Spring, we are finally going to get another dose of what Winter in Alabama should feel like... huge changes to our overall weather pattern arrive this weekend and stick around into early next week.
Friday will be mostly dry but also a bit breezy; we’ll continue to mention a tiny chance of a seeing a few sprinkle (mostly in western Alabama), but most will stay dry throughout the afternoon and evening.
Late Saturday, a cold front sweeps through the Deep South.
Expect pockets of light rain out ahead of it...
The greatest coverage of rain will come in the afternoon and evening - and into Saturday night.
Dry air pushes the rain out of the state by sunrise Sunday morning.
The front will usher in not only drier air, but much colder air as well! Highs Sunday will struggle into the mid 50s, then drop to the 40s by Monday; lows will be in the 20s by next Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Time to locate your winter coat again!
