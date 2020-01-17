Traffic delays after SUV hits building near downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a dozen law enforcement units, as well as first responders, are on the scene of a crash just off Interstate 85 near downtown Montgomery.
Details are limited, but a WSFA 12 News crew on the scene shared photos of a heavily damaged SUV that appears to have struck a business on East South Street at South McDonough Street. A sign on the side of the building identifies it as M&M Electric Motor Service.
East South Street runs parallel to Arba Street alongside Interstate 85 northbound. That’s just off I-85′s South Union Street exit. Montgomery police are directing traffic. South McDonough at South Street is not accessible at this time.
No information is available on any injuries or the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.