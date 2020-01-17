2 women charged with drug trafficking in Lee County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women have been arrested in east Alabama after a search of their vehicle recovered three pounds of methamphetamine, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says.
Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 44, and Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, were taken into custody Wednesday shortly after sheriff’s deputies stopped their vehicle on Highway 280 for a traffic violation.
While stopped, deputies conducted a K9 “free air search” of the vehicle and found meth and a small amount of marijuana. The meth is said to have a street value of around $40,000.
Both suspects are charged with drug trafficking and possession of marijuana, while Rodriguez faces an additional charge of using a false identity to obstruct justice.
The women were transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where Rodriguez is being held on a $56,000 bond. Cooper’s bond was set at $53,000.
