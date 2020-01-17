2 women charged with drug trafficking in Lee County

(L-R) Stormy Rodriguez and Ashley Cooper were arrested after a Lee County traffic stop led to the discovery of three pounds of methamphetamine. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | January 17, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 10:07 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women have been arrested in east Alabama after a search of their vehicle recovered three pounds of methamphetamine, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says.

Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 44, and Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, were taken into custody Wednesday shortly after sheriff’s deputies stopped their vehicle on Highway 280 for a traffic violation.

While stopped, deputies conducted a K9 “free air search” of the vehicle and found meth and a small amount of marijuana. The meth is said to have a street value of around $40,000.

Both suspects are charged with drug trafficking and possession of marijuana, while Rodriguez faces an additional charge of using a false identity to obstruct justice.

The women were transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where Rodriguez is being held on a $56,000 bond. Cooper’s bond was set at $53,000.

Stormy Rodriguez and Ashley Cooper were arrested after this drug evidence was recovered from their vehicle in Lee County. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

