Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

Poorest, best schools a focus in proposed Arizona budget
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey proposed a $12.3 billion spending plan Friday that would send more money to Arizona's best-performing and poorest schools while boosting the budget for repairing schools and building new ones. Ducey's budget would raise state spending by about 6% over the budget enacted last year, an increase of $727 million. The governor pegged Arizona's budget surplus at $965 million, which he proposes spending on a variety of things including education, raises for some state employees such as prison guards, and a tax cut for retired veterans.
Unidentified girl buried in Arizona following 3-year inquiry
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a teenager discovered near an Arizona highway has been buried without the discovery of her identity despite an extensive investigation. The Kingman Daily Miner reported the girl was laid to rest Thursday. Hikers found the girl's body near Highway 93 north of Dolan Springs in September 2016. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the investigation to identify the girl, whose cause of death was not determined. Sutton Memorial Funeral Home donated the casket and Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman plans to provide a headstone.
Congressmen help migrant girl with Down syndrome get into US
A delegation from the U.S. Congressional Hispanic Caucus has helped a 6-year-old migrant girl with Down Syndrome and a heart condition get paroled in the United States. U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico said Friday he and other members accompanied the girl to a Port of Entry in Brownsville, Texas, and asked federal immigration authorities to allow the girl into the country to seek medical treatment. There are exemption for vulnerable people in the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico” policy for migrants seeking asylum. The girl and her family had previously been denied entry.
Phoenix police use rubber bullet on teen mistaken for robber
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man says he is still traumatized after being hit with a rubber bullet and tackled by police in a case of mistaken identity. Dion Humphrey wrote on a GoFundMe page that he gets scared every time he replays the incident in his head. The 19-year-old remained hospitalized Friday with swelling around his heart. His father says police mistook Humphrey for his older half-brother, one of four suspects in a robbery and shooting. Police say they used a flash grenade and rubber bullet because they thought they were dealing with an armed suspect. The family plans to sue.
Man found dead in parked car with numerous bullet holes
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say no immediate arrest was made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man found in a bullet-riddled car parked in a residential neighborhood. Police said Luc Alan Amed Treadwell was found dead in the car at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday by officers responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. According to a Police Department statement, a SUV was seen chasing the same car earlier Thursday morning. Police said officers at about 5 a.m. responded to 911 calls about shots fired in the area. but that they didn't spot the crime scene at that time.
DPS: Passenger killed after vehicle bolts from traffic stop
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say impairment is believed to be a factor in a crash in which a passenger was fatally injured after a wrong-way vehicle bolted from a traffic stop in Tucson. The state Department of Public Safety says a trooper early Friday spotted the vehicle going the wrong way on an Interstate 10 frontage road and was able to pull it over. However, DPS spokesman Bart Graves says the driver then turned around the vehicle and drove away at high speed. Graves says 21-year-old Albert Batt was fatally injured when the driver tried to make a left turn onto Speedway Boulevard but lost control and struck a light pole. The injured driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at a Phoenix parking lot
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man following an argument at a Phoenix convenience store parking lot. Phoenix police announced Thursday that 32-year-old Kevin Ellis Billinger was taken into custody Wednesday night. They say 27-year-old Isaac Robinson got into an argument with a man who shot him on Nov. 16. Robinson was taken to a hospital where police say he died of his injuries. Police say members of the department’s Gang Enforcement Unit and U.S. Marshals Service developed probable cause to arrest Billinger in the case.
Lawyers: ICE arrests trans migrant woman month after release
Lawyers for a transgender woman from El Salvador who won her release from immigration detention say she has been arrested and taken back to the same New Mexico facility because the U.S. government is appealing a judge's decision. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement re-arrested the woman Monday during what her lawyers expected would be a routine check-in. One of her lawyers says Joselin suffers from seizures as well as symptoms of a traumatic brain injury and had been released from the hospital days before the check-in. Her lawyer says Joselin's detention is unnecessary because she had a place to stay and was not a flight risk. ICE did not respond to requests for comment Thursday and Friday.