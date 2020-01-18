Mercy House founder announces candidacy for Montgomery County Commission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A local paster has thrown his name into the candidacy for a county commission seat.
Saturday Ken Austin announced he is running for the Montgomery County Commission District 4 seat. He made his announcement after an MLK breakfast event in downtown Montgomery where he received the MLK Legacy Award for his work throughout the city.
“I want to see bridges, I want to see people coming into the community pouring back in. I want to see inside of the school system, I want to see the economic opportunities that are already available being bridged and being worked together coming to the West side to a district forum in Montgomery,” said Austin.
Austin is the founder of the Mercy House.
