MPD officer charged with domestic violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police officer Neal Flournoy, 31, has been charged with third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, Montgomery Police Department Capt. Regina Duckett says.
The charges stem from a domestic incident that happened around 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Honeysuckle Road. Duckett says an adult female victim advised that following a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Flournoy, he prevented her from leaving her residence while armed with a handgun.
Duckett says Flournoy was not on duty when the offense happened. The woman was uninjured.
Flournoy was taken into custody Friday, charged and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He has been an officer with MPD since 2012 and is currently on administrative leave with pay.
