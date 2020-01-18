No. 4 Auburn held to season-low in scoring, Tigers suffer second loss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSFA) - Flordia (12-5, 4-1) entered Saturday’s game allowing just 66.4 points per game. They held the No. 4 Auburn Tigers to a season-low 47 points as Auburn (15-2, 3-2) suffered its second loss of the season in a 69-47 affair.
The story for Auburn, for the second consecutive game, was poor shooting. After shooting a season-low 31.7 percent from the field Wednesday against Alabama. Auburn eclipsed that mark after being held to just 25.5 percent shooting Saturday.
The team shot just shy of 21 percent from the field in the first half and their luck from beyond the arc wasn’t much better as the Tigers finished 4-for-23 after beginning 1-for-10.
Despite the struggles offensively, Auburn still trailed Florida by only five points at the half, largely thanks to 12 forced turnovers and a 10-for-10 effort at the free throw line.
In the second half, Florida cut down on its turnovers and increased its scoring opportunities. The Gators shot a scorching 55.2 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes, making 5 of 8 three-point attempts as well. At one point, Florida’s lead ballooned to 25 points before settling at 22 at the final buzzer.
Danjel Purifoy led Auburn with 10 points - the only Tiger in double-digits. Florida was led by Omar Payne who recorded a career-day. The freshman’s 19 points and 11 rebounds led the way for Florida as he secured his first career double-double.
For the second game in a row Auburn failed to attain a lead. Auburn never led in Wednesday’s loss at Alabama, and while they tied the score twice against Florida Saturday, they were unable to take the lead in this game as well. This is the first time Auburn’s lost back-to-back games since Feb. 9 (at LSU) and Feb. 13 (vs. Ole Miss) of last year.
The Tigers return to action Wednesday at home against South Carolina. That game will tip off at 6 p.m.
