One of the new I-59/20 bridges will open Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: At 9:00 p.m. tonight (Friday night) contractors will move the barrels to open the I-59/20 westbound bridge. The contractors will do police escorts across the bridge and then they will be open to the public.
On Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. ALDOT crews will close eastbound lanes at I-59/20 to do some work at Arkadelphia Road. Both bridges are then supposed to open to the public Sunday at 8:00 p.m.
ORIGINAL: Media crews including WBRC FOX6 got an early preview of the new and improved I-59/20 bridges that are opening very soon.
We took a ride along on the new $440 million bridges. It’s probably one of the last times we’ll see this highway empty.
ALDOT expects to announce Friday exactly when the bridges should be open to the public.
ALDOT has already said they expect to open that part of the highway on or before January 21.
Johnson Brothers set a world record by putting up the 2,300 segments in about six months.
ALDOT inspected the work to insure safety was not lost in the speed to meet a deadline.
Friday Governor Kay Ivey will be in Birmingham for a dedication ceremony for the bridges.
