Police search for kidnapped woman and her abductor who also shot a man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police are searching for a woman that has been kidnapped and her abductor following a shooting in Dothan Saturday.
Lt. Doug Magill said an investigation revealed that Marcus Roberson kicked in the door of a home on Woods Drive. Once inside, he shot a man police have not yet publicly identified. The victim suffered critical injuries.
Magill believes Roberson then kidnapped Tanesha McLeod, who was inside that home where the shooting happened.
They are believed to have left the crime scene in a black KIA Rio with Alabama tag number 38HL126.
“We are asking for the public’s assistance with help locating these persons or vehicle. If they are seen, call 911 and advise the location. Do not approach, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” Magill said.
