Tracking showers Saturday, then turning much colder!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An approaching cold front will bring rain to Alabama first, followed by a brief but frigid shot of cold air. Here’s how things will play out...
A windy, cloudy Saturday is ahead. Scattered showers will pop ahead of the front; rain is possible before the sun comes up Saturday, especially in west Alabama.
By afternoon and evening, several clusters of showers will move across the area.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we do not expect any damaging weather. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s.
The rain ends Saturday night; a shot of cold air will quickly sweep into the state. Temperatures drop into the 30s by sunrise Sunday, and high temperatures Sunday will struggle to reach the lower 50s. The stout north breeze will make it feel even colder.
