Enterprise Police searching for missing senior

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing person.
Oliver Charles Copeland, 70, was reported missing by family members Sunday at 6:15 a.m. Copeland was last seen around midnight at his residence in the Fox Hill subdivision off of Rucker Boulevard.
Copeland is said to be driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, silver in color, with Alabama tag number FF768.
Police say Copeland suffers from dementia and believes he has family living in Valdosta, Ga., and is possibly traveling to that location.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Copeland is asked to contact police at (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
