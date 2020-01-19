Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man says he is still traumatized after being hit with a rubber bullet and tackled by police in a case of mistaken identity. Dion Humphrey wrote on a GoFundMe page that he gets scared every time he replays the incident in his head. The 19-year-old remained hospitalized Friday with swelling around his heart. His father says police mistook Humphrey for his older half-brother, one of four suspects in a robbery and shooting. Police say they used a flash grenade and rubber bullet because they thought they were dealing with an armed suspect. The family plans to sue.