Man dies in house fire Saturday night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over investigating a fatal fire that happened in the county Saturday night.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jon Briggs says the fire happened around 9 p.m. Firefighters and units responded to a residence in the 13000 block of Edna Brake Lucas Drive.
Briggs says firefighters went inside where they found a man who’d died in the fire. He has not been identified.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
According to maps, the residence is located near Mt. Meigs Church of Christ and the Alabama Industrial School.
