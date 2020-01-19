Troy gets big win at home over conference leader Georgia State

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans hosted Sun Belt Conference leader Georgia State and sent the Panthers home with a loss after the duo of Ty Gordon and KJ Simon led the charge in a 75-65 victory.
Gordon poured in a career-high 20 points and Simon added 16 as the two combined for 36 points as the Trojans improved to 8-12 overall and 4-5 in Sun Belt play.
Troy opened the game on a 10-2 run to lead 10-5 early on, but Georgia State would go on a run of its own to push back out in front. Each team countered each other with runs before heading into the break tied at 33.
The Panthers scored eight of the first 10 points of the second half before Troy found its touch from three. Simon and Desmond Williams put together some tough shots to help the Trojans pull back even but Georgia State would separate itself yet again, taking a 55-50 lead with under eight minutes to play.
That’s when Troy went into havoc mode.
The Trojans went on a 17-8 run to take a 67-58 lead with 2:09 remaining, and from there, held Georgia State to just seven points for the remainder of the game.
Georgia State falls to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in conference play.
Next up for Troy is a road game Wednesday against Arkansas Little-Rock. That is set for a 6:30 p.m. start.
