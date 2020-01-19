Wetumpka community reflects 1-year tornado anniversary

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary since an EF-2 tornado damaged homes, businesses and churches in Wetumpka.
The storm packed winds of 135 miles per hour, and injured four people.
“As bad as it was on Jan. 19, 2019 the opportunities that we’ve been given because of that to improve to be the best that we can possibly be...we just thank God for those opportunities,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis.
The storm caused over $8 million of damage, over $5 million of that was uninsured. Now the mayor says that progress is happening slowly but they’re pushing forward.
“It’s a slow process. I was told by mayors all across the state of Alabama and throughout the south that had been through this before, it’s a slow process, don’t get in a hurry, take your time. So at this point we are about 85 percent cleaned up from the tornado. Every day we miss something that we had not accounted for. So we got a while to go. It’ll take us another year-and-a-half, two years, to get everything done. We didn’t meet that threshold of getting federal assistance so we are doing this on our own,” said Willis.
Over the past year, the community has come together to rebuild.
“People from our community, surrounding communities, out of state just come and help clean up and anything they can do to help has been truly a blessing,” said Wetumpka resident Teresa Johnson.
“Buildings can be replaced but people can’t, so we’ll continue going on,” said Wetumpka resident Billy Johnson.
Thankfully no lives were lost during the storms. But today, residents are still in recovery.
First Presbyterian Wetumpka was among the most heavily-damaged buildings. After a major cleanup, the church is being rebuilt at the same location. The police department was also destroyed in the tornado; the new building is expected to be completed next month.
