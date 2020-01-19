Wetumpka man’s drone documents Wetumpka tornado recovery

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Nothing gives you an appreciation of progress like the view looking down. A Wetumpka resident has been documenting the Wetumpka area for some time and uses his drone to get a bird’s-eye view of the 2019 tornado destruction and the rebuilding process.
Jack Temple’s drone videos have continued to record the progress downtown, specifically of the historic First Presbyterian Church. Opened in 1856, it took just minutes for the Jan. 19, 2019 tornado to level it.
“I’ve driven over the bridge and have seen the church in all its grandeur. It’s such an iconic site for Wetumpka. I am hoping that they bring it back much the same as it were prior to the tornado,” said Temple.
Temple, a Wetumpka resident since 1996, says he loves “our little town."
Check out some of Temple’s videos below!
Jan. 16, 2020
Jan. 6, 2020
Dec. 24, 2019
Nov. 20, 2019
Before and immediately after the Jan. 19, 2019 tornado.
Temple’s has been doing video professionally for the last 20 years. He says it’s his intention to do a rotation around the church at least once a week until its rebuild is completed. When it’s done, Temple plans to do a composite from start to finish.
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Wetumpka tornado.
