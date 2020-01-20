Activist, Rev. Kenneth Glasgow arrested on assault, drug charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama community activist, Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, was arrested in Dothan over the weekend.
According to our sister station WTVY, Dothan Police arrested Glasgow around 11 p.m. Saturday. He was charged with possession of cocaine, assault second, and tampering with physical evidence. Police say Glasgow tried to eat the drugs he was in possession of.
Glasgow is being held without bond in the Houston County Jail.
Rev. Glasgow founded T.O.P.S.- The Ordinary People’s Society.
In March of 2019 Glasgow and an acquaintance, Jamie Townes was charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year old Breunia Jennings. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.
