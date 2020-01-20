Bicyclist killed after being struck by SUV

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Sunday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.
ALEA Trooper Michael Carswell says Scot Guy Angus, 61, was riding his bicycle along Alabama 143 near mile marker 16 around 2:27 p.m., when he was struck by an SUV. According to Carswell, Angus was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash site was two miles south of Deatsville.
ALEA is continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.