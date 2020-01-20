Charter bus from Ala. burst into flames on U.S. I-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders quickly took action to control a vehicle fire in Moselle Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials responded to the call of a charter bus fire on Sanford Road off of U.S. I-59 around 2 o’clock.
WDAM was told the bus was carrying students from Alabama traveling through Mississippi.
First responders say the bus driver ran over an object on the road and caused the bus to catch fire.
Once the bus driver evacuated the students safely off the bus, the bus later became engulfed in flames.
No injuries have been reported.
The Moselle Fire Department was at the scene of the fire, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
