Class Act: Teacher uses positive messages to inspire students

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - There are positive messages all over the walls of Dr. Carolyn Bettis’ classroom but to her, it’s more important her students hear them.
“A lot of the positive messages I give them are things that I didn’t learn when I was a senior in high school. And I always tell them when I come before them I am the teacher I wish I had when I was in high school,” said Dr. Bettis.
School doesn’t end for Dr. Bettis at 3:30 p.m. She finds other ways to serve her students and fellow teachers.
“And she’s consistent with it. Every day her expectations are gonna be the same unless she raises them. But she’s not gonna lower them. She’s not going to make excuses and she’s gonna lead by example,” said BTW High Principal Brelinda Sullen.
Dr. Bettis has been teaching in Macon County for 26 years. This is her sixth year at BTW in Tuskegee. Being from here gives her a connection that is appreciated by her students, even those who find her classes challenging.
Bettis says the hard work pays off when students write back to tell her they are doing well in college or share their other successes in life. She says the Class Act Award is an accomplishment she can share and one she didn’t expect.
“Sometimes you thin that your hard work goes unnoticed but to see their reaction and the things that the seniors said about me this morning, it almost made me tear up.”
Our presentation was like icing on the cake, the birthday cake. We just happened to surprise Dr. Bettis with this recognition on her birthday!
Congratulations, birthday girl Dr. Bettis. You are this week’s Class Act Teacher!
