Dothan high-speed chase leads to Sunday night wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase through parts of Dothan ended after the vehicle being pursued crashed near Downtown.
Alabama State Troopers attempted a traffic stop on Dothan’s southwest side. The car in question fled and troopers pursued them.
The chase ended at the intersection of Fortner Street and South Alice Street near the Dothan Boys and Girls Club. Two people inside the vehicle had to be cut out before being taken to a Dothan hospital for treatment of their injuries.
It's unclear at this time what led to the chase.
The crash remains under investigation.
