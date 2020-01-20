Etowah Co. woman accused of embezzling over $168,000 from job in 4 years

ETOWAH Co, Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah Co. woman has been charged with theft of property and four counts fraudulent use of credit cards for embezzling money from her job.
42-year-old Shanna Lee Holliday is an employee at Coosa Valley Steel in Attalla, where she allegedly embezzled more than $168,000 over a four year period.
According to authorities Holliday allegedly used the funds to pay for personal expenses such as gas, groceries, mortgage payments, college tuition fees and online shopping.
According to investigators, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to follow.
She is being held on an $11,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.