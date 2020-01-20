First woman elected to lead the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood reverend makes history by being elected the first woman bishop by the Episcopal Dioceses of Alabama.
Reverend Dr. Glenda Curry sat in her office at All Saints’ Episcopal Church Sunday, which was adorned with congratulatory balloons and banners, overwhelmed and excited about the honor.
Curry was elected Saturday afternoon.
We spoke to her about her vision for the position.
“I want us to grow as a church. I want us to be one in unity and in service. I want us to get out in the community and reach out to those in need and carry the love of Jesus right straight to their heart,” said Curry.
Curry will succeed Bishop John McKee Sloan, who is retiring.
“I want to build on the work that Bishop “Kee” Sloan has started... the foundation of love.. the message he has carried to us these past 8 and 12 years.”
Curry has served as rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church for 15 years. Before that, she led Epiphany Episcopal Church in Leeds. Her name may also ring a bell at Troy State University in Montgomery, where she also served as President before moving into ministry.
Two other women ran alongside the men for the position.
Curry said she hopes to inspire other women to go for their dreams.
“A lot of women are doing extraordinary ministry and I think it simply holds that up that women are doing what men have always been doing too. We can be partners in that and do it together. It really is time,” smiled Curry.
Curry will vacate her position at All Saints’ after she is ordained as Bishop in June. She plans to take on full responsibility as head of the Diocese of Alabama at the end of the year.
