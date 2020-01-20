Hundreds gather in Columbus for Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

“You know, it’s past time that we start bridging the gap between generations and we use this event as an opportunity to show our young people and to relate to them. You know, a lot of the challenges that we have in our community is a lack of communication. Well, this breakfast gives young folks an opportunity to sit at the table with a seasoned adult- talk about challenges, talk about Dr. King’s legacy and talk about moving forward as a city," said Columbus attorney Teddy Reese.