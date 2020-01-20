Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MLK DAY
Martin Luther King holiday: Faith, politics mix this holiday
ATLANTA (AP) — The nation is marking the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday memorializing the civil rights leader. Monday's holiday in King's name comes against the backdrop of a presidential election year. In Atlanta, Monday's commemorations could draw attention to the continuing leadership role of the clergy in African American politics. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, plans to attend Monday's tribute at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which King and his father both led. And in an early tribute to King, Vice President Mike Pence spoke Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee, at a church service recalling the challenges and accomplishments of the slain civil rights leader.
PENCE-MLK
US VP Pence honors Martin Luther King Jr. at church service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a church service Sunday in Tennessee in remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Pence attended the service at the Holy City Church of God in Memphis on Sunday, the day before the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader. Pence says King touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire. Pence acknowledged the nation's deep divide and says Americans must rededicate themselves to the ideals that King advanced. Before the service, Pence toured the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968.
ELECTION 2020-KING DAY
King Day in SC drawing Democratic presidential hopefuls
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democratic Party's leading presidential hopefuls are splitting their time between the critical early-voting states South Carolina and Iowa at events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary is a crucial proving ground for a candidate's mettle with black voters. The state's showcase holiday celebration, Columbia's King Day at the Dome, is a notable and highly visible event for a Democratic politician. The festivities are marked by a march through the streets of downtown Columbia and a rally at the Statehouse. All the top-tier candidates plan to start Monday with prayer services around Columbia.
POLICE SHOOTING-ROBBERY
Officer heading to part-time job stops robbery in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer on his way in his patrol car to a part-time job stopped an armed robbery and fired shots at several suspects. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Baldwin County deputy noticed a clerk was being held at gunpoint at a Quick Pantry store in Milledgeville around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Agents say as the deputy pulled into the parking lot, the clerk ran out of the store, followed by the robbery suspects,.Authorities say the deputy fired at the men and held two of the three suspects at gunpoint until additional officers arrived. No one was injured.
REPORTING TRAFFIC TROUBLE
Savannah police urge online reports of traffic trouble spots
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in one Georgia city are urging residents to send them online tips of traffic trouble spots. Savannah police have added a link to the department's website where people can report stretches of road plagued by constant speeders, intersections with frequent right-of-way issues and other problems. Savannah police Maj. Robert Gavin says online reporting should make it easier for residents to reach out with concerns about traffic safety. Regardless, police say anyone witnessing unsafe behavior such as suspected drunken drivers should respond the old fashioned way: By calling 911.
POLICE SHOOTING-MALL-ATLANTA
Officer shoots robbery suspect outside Atlanta mall
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a police sergeant foiled an armed robbery and shot one of the suspects outside of one of Atlanta's largest malls. Atlanta police say two suspects were arrested Saturday night after they tried to rob someone in a parking garage outside of Lenox Square Mall. Even though the altercation did not occur inside the mall, social media footage showed terrified shoppers scrambling for cover. Police say the suspect who was shot had refused to drop his gun, prompting a police sergeant to shoot him twice. The suspect was stable condition. No officers were injured and the robbery victim was unharmed.
MEGA CHURCH-LAND DEAL
Alabama megachurch buys more property for new college campus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — One of the nation's largest churches continues buying property for a planned new campus for Highlands College, which trains ministers. Al.com reports that Church of the Highlands is purchasing the land near the former Cahaba Grand Conference Center in Birmingham. Real estate records show that the church this month closed on a deal to pay $32 million for an office building, parking deck and land. The church also purchased additional land and a warehouse for $2.925 million. Highlands College last year announced plans to move its campus by 2021 to the area where the land is being purchased and double its enrollment.
ASTON VILLA-VASSILEV
Vassilev becomes 2nd-youngest American in Premier League
American forward Indiana Vassilev became the second-youngest American to play in England's Premier League when he appeared as a substitute in the second half at Brighton. Vassilev entered in the 67th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw. At 18 years, 11 months, 2 days, he became the second-youngest behind defender Jonathan Spector, who was 18 years, 5 months, 27 days when he played his first league game for Manchester United against Blackburn on Aug. 28, 2004. Vassilev made his first senior team appearance for Aston Villa as a substitute in the FA Cup against Fulham on Jan. 4.