Suspects sought after Dadeville pharmacy burglarized

Suspects sought after Dadeville pharmacy burglarized
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects they say broke into a pharmacy and stole several pharmaceuticals. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | January 20, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 10:16 AM

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects they say broke into a pharmacy and stole several pharmaceuticals.

According to a release from CrimeStoppers, the incident happened Tuesday around 3:15 a.m. Photos from surveillance video show the suspects going into a Dadeville pharmacy and taking an undetermined number of pharmaceuticals.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects they say broke into a pharmacy and stole several pharmaceuticals.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects they say broke into a pharmacy and stole several pharmaceuticals. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects they say broke into a pharmacy and stole several pharmaceuticals.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects they say broke into a pharmacy and stole several pharmaceuticals. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

If you can identify these suspects or know anything about the case, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or their news number 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.