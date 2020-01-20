Suspects sought after Dadeville pharmacy burglarized

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects they say broke into a pharmacy and stole several pharmaceuticals.
According to a release from CrimeStoppers, the incident happened Tuesday around 3:15 a.m. Photos from surveillance video show the suspects going into a Dadeville pharmacy and taking an undetermined number of pharmaceuticals.
If you can identify these suspects or know anything about the case, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or their news number 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.