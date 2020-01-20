Very cold air sticks around

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very cold day is in store for us! We’re waking up to temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s, and we won’t warm up much this afternoon. Highs today will stay in the 40s, and a breeze could make it feel colder at times.
Tonight, temperatures will plummet once again. Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.
And, once again, the 40s will stick around tomorrow afternoon.
Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday, with the best chance for rain Thursday night.
