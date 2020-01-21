Auburn drops 12 spots in AP Top 25 rankings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bruce Pearl said it himself on Saturday: the Tigers had a big prize on their head being ranked No. 4.
However, last week’s performances didn’t meet expectations, and as a result, the Tigers have dropped in the Top 25 rankings.
Auburn landed just outside the Top 15 at No. 16, falling 12 spots since last week. The No. 4 ranking was the highest all season.
The Tigers will look to get back on track starting Wednesday. They'll host South Carolina before returning to Auburn Arena on Saturday for the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Iowa State on Saturday.
Here is the most recent AP Top 25 Poll (as of Jan. 20):
- Baylor (15-1)
- Gonzaga (20-1)
- Kansas (14-3)
- San Diego State (19-0)
- Florida State (16-2)
- Louisville (15-3)
- Dayton (16-2)
- Duke (15-3)
- Villanova (14-3)
- Seton Hall (14-4)
- Michigan State (14-4)
- Oregon (15-4)
- Butler (15-3)
- West Virginia (14-3)
- Kentucky (13-4)*
- Auburn (15-2)*
- Maryland (14-4)
- Texas Tech (12-5)
- Iowa (13-5)
- Memphis (14-3)
- Illinois (13-5)
- Arizona (13-5)
- Colorado (14-4)
- Rutgers (14-4)
- Houston (14-4)
Receiving Votes:
Wichita State 94, LSU 83*, Michigan 73, Northern Iowa 42, Ohio State 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19*, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, East Tennessee State 6, Indiana 6, USC 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1
*marks SEC Teams
