Better Business Bureau: New year, new finances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new year means a fresh start. It can be a new diet, a new work out plan, and for some folks a new look at their finances.
“There are a lot of things to consider,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. "Do you need a new investment adviser? Do you want to buy a new house and get a new mortgage? Are you looking for a new accountant?”
These are all good questions to ask when it comes to taking care of your hard-earned money. If you’re thinking about switching banks or getting a new financial adviser, get recommendations from friends and do some of your own research. There are a lot of options out there so make sure you’re getting something that matches your needs. You also may want to check to see if they have the appropriate licenses and degrees if they’re taking care of your money.
You also need to beware of scammers offering financial deals that seem too good to be true. And if you feel like someone is pressuring you to make a big financial decision right away, that can also be a red flag.
“I personally had a stockbroker call me out of the blue trying to sell me stocks. Buying something from a 1-800 number is probably not a good idea.”
If you have a question about a specific company you can look them up to see if they have any past history or reviews on the BBB website.
Now if you’re having problems with a credit card, start by calling them up and asking for a better rate. If that doesn’t work, you can look at transferring your debt to a card with a lower interest rate. But the best plan is to come up with a budget and stick to it so you don’t rack up credit card debt.
