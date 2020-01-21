Cold couple of days...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - BRRRR! We started the day in the mid 20s across our entire area. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, temperatures will only manage to reach the low to mid 40s for a few hours this afternoon. Throw in a north wind, and it will feel even colder. Alabama plunges into the mid to upper 20s again tonight, so bring the pets back indoors this evening.
Sunny, cool weather continues tomorrow; our next storm system takes aim at the state Thursday, Thursday night and Friday.
It will bring a batch of mainly light rain to the state. We don’t expect any thunderstorms or severe weather due to a lack of warm, muggy air.
Cooler, drier air returns late Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
