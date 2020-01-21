2 in custody after iPads stolen at Pike Road Elementary School

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are in custody after a burglary at Pike Road Elementary School Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Col. Jon Briggs, the burglary happened around 4:45 a.m. A caretaker at the school called to alert authorities that someone was breaking into the school.
Rebecca Williams, a spokesperson for Pike Road Schools, says the suspects took iPads from the front office area.
Williams said the incident didn’t impact students or school operations Tuesday. She also said the school system turned over video of the incident to authorities.
Briggs says charges are pending.
